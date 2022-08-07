Just when you think you’ve seen everything from Lionel Messi, he finds another way to wow you with his brilliance.

Watch the video below as the former Barcelona star shows tremendous technique and athleticism to put away this bicycle kick in last night’s 5-0 win over Clermont…

We haven’t quite seen the best of Messi in a PSG shirt yet, but this was classic Messi magic.

After a slow start in the French capital, are we now about to see Messi burst into life alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe?