According to reports, Liverpool are preparing a bid for Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic.

Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb has claimed that the Reds are preparing an assault for the 29-year-old midfielder, with Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita potentially on offer as part of the deal for Brozovic.

The report also claims that although Brozovic is seen as a key player for Inter, the club’s desire for economic stability means that no player is off the table.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to sure up the midfield with Thiago, Jordan Henderson and James Milner on the wrong side of 30.

On top of that, although Klopp has insisted his squad doesn’t need another midfielder, the Reds received another blow with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago suffering from hamstring injuries (Transfermarkt), meaning they could be out for a considerable amount of time.

The Croatia international has made almost 300 appearances for the Italian side, scoring 28 goals and assisting with 37 during his 6 seasons with the club.

However, the player’s current contract does not expire until 2026 after he signed a new contract earlier this year and could mean Liverpool may have to pay a hefty sum to secure his signature, even if they do offer a swap deal.