Fulham troll Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following petty comments about their pitch

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been brutally trolled on Twitter after Fulham’s official account tweeted a joke about their pitch.

The German tactician was not at all happy to have dropped points at Craven Cottage yesterday, with Liverpool only managing a 2-2 draw away to the newly-promoted side, who led the game twice.

Speaking after the match, Klopp criticised the state of Fulham’s pitch, saying it was quite dry, and it’s fair to say these rather petty comments are now coming back to haunt him.

See below as Fulham show that they watered their pitch and had it in good condition for the visit of Liverpool yesterday…

Liverpool fans themselves probably won’t be too impressed by Klopp’s comments, as he seemed to try to distract from what was obviously a below-par performance on the opening day of the season.

The Reds won’t be able to afford too many slip-ups if the last few years are anything to go by, with some very close-run title races with Manchester City, two of which went to the final day of the season.

Liverpool look like they need to improve if they are to be serious challengers again this term.

