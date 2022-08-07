Jurgen Klopp has told reporters that his Liverpool team will not panic despite injuries in midfield taking their toll on an already-weakened Reds outfit so early on in the season.

The domestic double holders faltered to a surprise 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday afternoon in their first game of the season after some slack defending saw Aleksandar Mitrovic bag a brace at Craven Cottage.

There are plenty of points to be won across the season and whilst being dismayed with the result, Klopp will not be deterred by his team’s poor start with 37 more games to go in the season.

But what will likely worry him is the midfield crisis that is ravaging the club, with four of his seven senior options in the engine room currently being ruled out of contention with injury – an abnormally high number to yield to say the season has only just started.

Thiago Alcantara went off injured in west London to join Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the treatment table; leaving only Fabinho, James Milner and Jordan Henderson as senior options over the coming weeks.

But despite Liverpool fans crying out for a central midfielder in the transfer market this summer, club chiefs have yet to sign someone in that role – and Klopp has hinted that will remain the case going into the final few weeks of the window by claiming that his side will not panic.

“Things like this can happen. There’s nothing we could do about this,” Klopp told reporters (as relayed by Sky Sports) following his sides’ draw with Fulham.

“Naby (Keita) is ill and maybe he’ll be back next week. (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain is out. With Thiago, it’s not good but we will see. A transfer must make sense, now and in the long term.”

“We still have eight midfielders, just some of them are injured at the moment. It’s not a good situation at all, but we won’t panic. We have to see how we react.”

Stars such as Jude Bellingham and Carlos Soler have been linked in the past, although it remains to be seen if deals can or will be done.