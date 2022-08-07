Liverpool warned they need to complete THIS signing to “make or break” their season

Liverpool didn’t get off the most convincing start to the season as they could only draw 2-2 away to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah helped the Reds come from behind twice at Craven Cottage, but Jurgen Klopp was not at all happy with the performance when he spoke after the game.

Liverpool fans also seem concerned, especially amid a bit of an injury crisis in midfield at the moment.

It’s widely known that Liverpool wanted to sign Aurelien Tchouameni before he moved to Real Madrid earlier in the summer, and now fans of the Merseyside giants are eager to see another midfielder targeted…

LFC don’t have long left to strengthen in midfield, so fans will hope they have something planned in the weeks ahead.

Jude Bellingham is set to be a target next summer, but it’s surely vital for Liverpool to try to bring in someone now as well.

