Video: Erik ten Hag explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is only on the bench for Man Utd vs Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has offered his explanation as to why Cristiano Ronaldo was not in his starting line up to take on Brighton this afternoon.

The Red Devils kick-off the new campaign at home to Brighton, with Ten Hag taking charge of his first match and making the bold decision not to include star player Ronaldo in his starting line up.

Still, it seems the Dutch tactician insists it’s simply a matter of fitness, with Ronaldo joining up with pre-season later than the others in his squad…

Ten Hag will now need to deliver three points this afternoon or this decision could come back to haunt him and dominate headlines over the next few days.

