Manchester City could rival Arsenal for €60-65m transfer if this one thing happens

Manchester City could be one to watch in the Lucas Paqueta transfer saga this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his latest column exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano says that Man City could look to sign Paqueta from Lyon if they end up selling Bernardo Silva this summer.

The Brazil international has impressed in Ligue 1 and looks like he could make a great fit for a number of top clubs around Europe.

It seems, however, that the player himself is focusing on moving to the Premier League, with Romano stating that City could look at him if they need to sign a replacement for Silva.

“Lyon want around €60-65m for the Brazilian. There are no official negotiations yet but the player would strongly like the chance to play in England. That’s why the situation is to be monitored until the end,” Romano says.

“My tip: keep an eye on Manchester City for Paqueta in case they sell Bernardo Silva.”

This follows Paqueta recently being linked as a target for Arsenal by Media Foot, and this development could be bad news for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta could do with another attacking midfield player in his ranks, but one imagines he might struggle to persuade Paqueta to join if there’s also interest from City, who would be able to offer Champions League football and a more realistic shot at winning major trophies.