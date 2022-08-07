Manchester United have reportedly eyed Fabian Ruiz as an alternative holding midfielder to Frenkie de Jong.

According to a report by Goal, the Red Devils have identified Ruiz as the alternative holding midfielder if they can’t secure a deal for de Jong.

United’s battle to sign the Barcelona midfielder has dominated the headlines over the past few months, and there still appears to be no end in sight.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to strengthen the centre of the park this summer, but with the window coming close to an end, it may well be time to hang in the towel in their pursuit of de Jong.

According to Goal ten Hag sees the Spaniard as someone who can dictate play with his decent range of passing that can provide a link between attack and defence.

Ruiz’s contract is set to expire next summer, which will make him a more affordable option.

The 26-year-old has cemented himself as a key player for Napoli, with a total of 166 games for the Italian side, while managing to score 22 goals and assist with a further 15.