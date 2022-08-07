Video: Manchester United fans in huge anti-Glazer protest ahead of first Premier League fixture

Manchester United FC
Manchester United fans are starting the new season with another huge anti-Glazer protest at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in action this afternoon as they take on Brighton in their first game of the new Premier League season.

Still, before kick-off under new their new manager Erik ten Hag, it seems United’s fans are focusing on pushing for the owners to leave…

United have been owned by the Glazers since the mid-00s, and the wealthy Americans have never been particularly popular, but things have really come to a head since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

