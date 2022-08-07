Manchester United star Luke Shaw believes that new boss Erik ten Hag has had a positive impact on their season already without a ball being kicked – with the England hero claiming that the squad are “like a family.”

United’s fractured morale across the squad last year was plain for all to see, with more than one star airing their unhappiness at a paltry season which saw the Red Devils finish sixth in the Premier League and record their worst points tally since the league formed in 1992.

Ralf Rangnick came in to steady the ship on an interim basis, although the Austrian couldn’t get his team firing as they faltered to within one game of dropping into Europa Conference League football.

The Red Devils appointed Ten Hag as their new manager to start a complete rebuild of the club which saw the departures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani.

And the Dutchman seems to have made United’s camp a lot happier since he joined the club just over a month ago – with left-back Shaw claiming that they are “like a family” as they aim to stop the rot they endured last season.

“It’s good,” he said to the club’s official website. “I think it’s always been good. We all get on really well and we’re like a family.

“We aim to create a family atmosphere and, with that, everyone feels together and close and that makes things better out on the pitch.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

“There is definitely a good vibe and it’s been really enjoyable with the new manager and his ideas.”

Shaw will contend this season with new signing Tyrell Malacia for the left-back slot, whilst the Red Devils have also signed Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez ahead of their season opener with Brighton.