Exclusive: Man United manager Erik ten Hag has admired 23-year-old star for “years”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of PSV winger Cody Gakpo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, the Red Devils have not yet made an approach for Gakpo this summer, Romano writes in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack.

Man Utd have strengthened their squad with the signings of Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia so far this summer, but further new additions are surely needed after such a poor campaign last term.

New manager Ten Hag has a huge job on his hands at Old Trafford, and someone like Gakpo could be a welcome purchase to give him more options in attack.

The 23-year-old is a huge talent, and Romano says that Ten Hag likes the player and knows him well.

Still, for the time being it seems there isn’t anything imminent involving Gakpo, with clubs like Leeds also seeming to move on from targeting the Netherlands international.

“Cody Gakpo is certainly a player Erik ten Hag has appreciated for years, but it will be necessary to see if the club wants to open talks for Gakpo with PSV,” Romano says.

“Could he be a decent alternative to Antony? As things stand, that certainly looks like a more than complicated deal for Manchester United under current conditions, so it could be worth looking at other options.

“Still, so far, I am not aware of any negotiations initiated between Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven for Cody Gakpo. The situation is also calm with other clubs: Leeds had him on their list before investing in Luis Sinisterra.”