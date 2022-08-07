Recent Manchester United signing already wants to leave, two big names interested

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly already looking for a way out of the club after a difficult first year at Old Trafford.

Varane arrived as a big name and an exciting signing from Real Madrid last summer, but he arguably looks past his best after struggling with injuries and looking a little off the pace in the Premier League.

The France international is now looking to get himself a move away from Man Utd, with Paris Saint-Germain and Roma named as potential suitors by Todo Fichajes.

It makes sense that PSG could be interested in signing this big name of French football, while there’s also the Jose Mourinho connection at Roma.

Mourinho launched Varane’s career after promoting him into the Real Madrid first-team as a youngster all those years ago, and it could work well for both of them if they link up again at the Stadio Olimpico.

United surely won’t want to lose Varane this late in the summer, however, as it’s proven a challenging transfer window for them.

Lisandro Martinez eventually joined, adding to MUFC’s options in defence, but they’ve been slow to land other targets, so replacing Varane seems a risky venture to try with just a few weeks left of the transfer window.