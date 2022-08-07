Manchester United vs Brighton team news: Ronaldo on the bench as two new boys start for Ten Hag

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United get their Premier League campaign underway this afternoon with Brighton & Hove Albion the visitors to Old Trafford. 

Erik ten Hag is looking to bring some stability to Man United after a calamitous few years at the club and Graham Potter’s side provides the Dutch coach with a tough start after an impressive campaign last time around for the Seagulls.

The talk leading up to today’s clash surrounded wantaway striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, and whether the Portuguese star would start following an injury to Anthony Martial – who has being playing up front for the Red Devils during pre-season.

The 37-year-old starts on the bench in Ten Hag’s first line-up of the season, with new boys Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen making the first 11.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister aims dig at Lionel Messi with bicycle kick comparison
Video: Manchester United fans in huge anti-Glazer protest ahead of first Premier League fixture
Recent Manchester United signing already wants to leave, two big names interested

As for Brighton, Graham Potter has chosen a familiar line-up from last season, with only one new boy Levi Colwill the only new signing on the bench.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.