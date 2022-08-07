Manchester United vs Brighton team news: Ronaldo on the bench as two new boys start for Ten Hag

Manchester United get their Premier League campaign underway this afternoon with Brighton & Hove Albion the visitors to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bring some stability to Man United after a calamitous few years at the club and Graham Potter’s side provides the Dutch coach with a tough start after an impressive campaign last time around for the Seagulls.

The talk leading up to today’s clash surrounded wantaway striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, and whether the Portuguese star would start following an injury to Anthony Martial – who has being playing up front for the Red Devils during pre-season.

The 37-year-old starts on the bench in Ten Hag’s first line-up of the season, with new boys Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen making the first 11.

As for Brighton, Graham Potter has chosen a familiar line-up from last season, with only one new boy Levi Colwill the only new signing on the bench.