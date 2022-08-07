Mason Greenwood spotted: Suspended Man Utd forward in rare appearance outside his £3m Cheshire home

Mason Greenwood has been spotted in a rare public appearance outside his £3million home in Cheshire.

The forward is currently suspended by Manchester United following an arrest earlier this year, and little has been seen of him in recent months.

Greenwood has now been spotted by paparazzi, however, with Sun photographers getting images of him outside his home as he helped retrieve his parents’ dog…

An onlooker is quoted by the Sun as saying: “Mason has been keeping a really low profile since his arrest.

“He found the accusations made against him really difficult to cope with.

“But his parents have been by his side every step of the way.

“They are all waiting for the police to make a decision and if the cops decide he has no case to answer then he can try and get on with his football career.”