Newcastle United are reportedly keen to offload Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, and have been searching for much of this transfer window for another wide forward to come in and replace him.

The Frenchman has had some exciting moments in a Newcastle shirt, but he’s perhaps a bit too inconsistent to continue commanding a regular place in Eddie Howe’s side.

Journalist Dean Jones certainly seems to think Saint-Maximin doesn’t have much of a future at St James’ Park, as he insists Newcastle have been working on replacing him this summer.

Jones doesn’t name any specific targets for Newcastle, but one imagines this will be something to keep an eye on in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

Discussing Saint-Maximin’s future at NUFC, Jones told Give Me Sport: “The information I’ve had is that all summer, Newcastle have been looking for a wide forward as well as a centre forward. That means that the long-term future for Saint-Maximin at Newcastle is probably bleak.

“But he’s had flashes of good moments in preseason that will give him hope, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

One imagines there’ll be mixed reactions to this from Newcastle supporters, as Saint-Maximin could easily go on and strengthen a Premier League rival, but could equally also stick around with the Magpies and continue to perform only in fits and bursts.