Eddie Howe hints at imminent Newcastle player’s departure

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has hinted that Martin Dubravka could be heading for an imminent exit from the club.
Nick Pope started in goal against Nottingham Forest yesterday, and Howe addressed his goalkeeping situation after the game.
“Very, very, very difficult decision,” Howe said. “I feel I’ve got three quality goalkeepers to pick from in Karl (Darlow), Nick and Martin. And Martin, last season, was excellent.
“Certainly, my decision to pick Nick wasn’t a reflection on him (Dubravka) or his abilities or my thoughts on him. It’s more a reflection on on Nick – and how good I think he is.”
On potential sales, he added: “It’s too early to say. I don’t know (yet).
“I don’t want anyone to leave, but I’m well aware that four’s a difficult number to carry.
“My wish would be to do that, but obviously I’ve got to think of the players as well. We hopefully make the right decision.”