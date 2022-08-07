Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl outlines plan to avoid being another Roy Hodgson

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has strongly hinted he could quit football in two years’ time.

The Austrian tactician insists he would be happy to end his career after his spell at Southampton, as he says he doesn’t have plans to go on for anywhere near as long as someone like Roy Hodgson.

“I always wanted to prove to myself that I could very well work for a club for a longer period of time,” he said.

“Hopefully, it will be five-and-a-half years here, that’s a damn long time in modern football, and then that’s probably it.

“Five-and-a-half years in the Premier League, that’s a lot of energy, regardless of job satisfaction. I can’t imagine that I want to do anything else in the coaching job after that.

“Saying no to everything else is also a yes to yourself, and I want that.

“That’s the solid plan and I hope I have the strength to pull it off. [I want to] put Southampton on a very healthy footing by 2024, but then that was it.

“Then I’ll be 57 years old. I’d like to experience other things and not sit on the bench like Roy Hodgson at 74. Definitely not.”