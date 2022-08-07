(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction says it all as Man United go 1-0 down at home to Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo did not look too impressed as Manchester United went 1-0 down at home to Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Portugal international is only on the bench for Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge in the Premier League, but all eyes were on him as the first goal went in for the visitors.

See below as Ronaldo pulls a rather unimpressed facial expression shortly after Pascal Gross found the back of the net…

Video footage has also emerged showing Ronaldo trying to rally his team-mates after they fell behind…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Since these images first appeared, Brighton have scored a second. Ten Hag’s Old Trafford debut has NOT gone to plan.