Video: Roy Keane fires warning to Erik ten Hag ahead of first Manchester United game

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has warned that the club’s new manager Erik ten Hag still looks like he has a big job on his hands even if there have been positive noises made by the club over the summer.

The former Red Devils captain, speaking in the video clip below, made it clear he felt that a major cultural change was needed at Old Trafford…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Keane is clearly not too impressed by the PR about players enjoying training under Ten Hag, with the pundit insisting that training is simply part of their job.

