Former Manchester United star Roy Keane didn’t hold back following the Red Devils’ defeat at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, criticising midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred.

Manchester United kicked off their first game of the season against Brighton with high hopes, but they were soon dashed with the Seasguls netting two goals before the Red Devils managed to pull one back in the 68th minute.

However, that wasn’t enough, making newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag the first United manager to lose his first opening game in charge since Louis van Gaal in August 2014 against Swansea City.

So far, ten Hag only has three new additions to his squad, with Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez starting against Brighton and Tyrell Malacia replacing Luke Shaw in the 90th minute.

Unfortunately, after failing to complete any further signings, ten Hag had resorted to playing with the familiar duo McTominay and Fred, who both failed to perform.

Speaking on Sky Sports following the match on Sunday, the former United captain said:

“The decision making and footballing intelligence, particularly from midfield from Fred and McTominay. Not good enough.

“They won’t get Man United back competing at the top.”

“Fred and McTominay not good enough” ? Roy Keane says there are ‘big problems’ at Man Utd and Erik ten Hag will need to recruit to get them competing at the top again ? pic.twitter.com/B3OeRtlsHm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022

The 20-time-league winners now sit at the bottom half of the table with their next Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday the 13th of August.

Although it’s still early days, will United manage to improve on last season’s appalling 6th place finish?