Video: Aaron Ramsey scores classic goal on Nice debut after just one minute

Aaron Ramsey scored his first goal for Nice in the French club’s 1-1 against Toulouse and it was a classic from the former Arsenal star. 

The Wales international joined the French club this summer after his Juventus contract was terminated and it is the perfect start for the 31-year-old after a tough few years in his career.

Ramsey started the match on the bench before being brought on in the 77th minute. It only took the midfielder just one minute to get on the scoresheet, making a classic run into the box and finishing high to the keeper’s right.

