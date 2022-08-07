Video: Brighton double lead with brilliant counter-attack vs Man United

Brighton have doubled their lead at Old Trafford after a very impressive display so far with Pascal Gross grabbing his second of the match. 

Erik ten Hag’s side are struggling to deal with the Seagull’s runners when out of possession and it showed during a counter-attack for Brighton’s second goal of the match.

The goal started in Brighton’s own corner before the Seagulls moved the ball up the length of the pitch. The ball eventually found its way to Solly March whose shot was parried by David De Gea straight into the path of Gross.

