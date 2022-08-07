Video: Erling Haaland wins and coverts penalty on his debut

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

Erling Haaland has scored on his Premier League debut after winning and converting a penalty against West Ham United. 

The match at the London Stadium had failed to take off in the opening 35 minutes due to disruptions but that changed when Haaland was played through on goal. The Norwegian got to the ball first in the box before being taken out by Alphonse Areola, resulting in a penalty for Man City.

Haaland stepped up on his debut and slotted it into the bottom left corner.

More Stories / Latest News
Roy Keane slams Man United duo following defeat at Old Trafford
Jamie Redknapp has blip making major mistake regarding Thiago Silva’s legacy
Liverpool keeping tabs on Serie A midfielder
More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.