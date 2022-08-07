Video: Erling Haaland wins and coverts penalty on his debut

Erling Haaland has scored on his Premier League debut after winning and converting a penalty against West Ham United.

The match at the London Stadium had failed to take off in the opening 35 minutes due to disruptions but that changed when Haaland was played through on goal. The Norwegian got to the ball first in the box before being taken out by Alphonse Areola, resulting in a penalty for Man City.

Haaland stepped up on his debut and slotted it into the bottom left corner.