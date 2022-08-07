Video: Former Man United star assists Brighton’s opening goal at Old Trafford

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag’s first match as Manchester United boss has got off to a bad start as his side find themselves 1-0 down to Brighton at Old Trafford. 

Graham Potter’s side have started the game the better of the two teams but it was a chance for Bruno Fernandes that was the best of the match so far.

It would be Brighton that would take the lead, however, as former Man United star Danny Welbeck was played through by Trossard before crossing the ball to Pascal Gross for an easy finish.

More Stories / Latest News
Fulham troll Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following petty comments about their pitch
Video: Manchester United star booed by fans as he walks onto pitch
Video: Aaron Ramsey scores classic goal on Nice debut after just one minute
More Stories Pascal Gross

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.