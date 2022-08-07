Video: Former Man United star assists Brighton’s opening goal at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag’s first match as Manchester United boss has got off to a bad start as his side find themselves 1-0 down to Brighton at Old Trafford.

Graham Potter’s side have started the game the better of the two teams but it was a chance for Bruno Fernandes that was the best of the match so far.

It would be Brighton that would take the lead, however, as former Man United star Danny Welbeck was played through by Trossard before crossing the ball to Pascal Gross for an easy finish.