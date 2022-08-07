Video: Gareth Bale reels in the years with incredible solo goal

Gareth Bale’s time in the United States has got off to a good start and that continued last night in Los Angeles FC’s clash with Real Salt Lake.

The Welsh star has played four games with his new club and now has two goals to his name, despite not starting a game for the MLS side.

LAFC were 4-1 winners last night with Bale scoring the final goal, which was undoubtedly the best on the night as the 33-year-old went on a solo run.

