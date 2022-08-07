Video: Haaland sends message to rest of the league with trademark second goal

Erling Haaland has well and truly arrived in the Premier League adding a second goal in trademark fashion.

Manchester City are dominating a boring affair at the London Stadium but it is Haaland that is lighting things up with his runs every once in a while.

The 22-year-old won and scored a penalty in the first half and has now added a second in trademark fashion.

The striker made a bursting run behind the West Ham defence which was picked out by Kevin De Bruyne before opening up his body to slot home to make it 2-0 to City.