Video: Haaland sends message to rest of the league with trademark second goal

Haaland sends message to rest of the league with trademark second goal

Erling Haaland has well and truly arrived in the Premier League adding a second goal in trademark fashion. 

Manchester City are dominating a boring affair at the London Stadium but it is Haaland that is lighting things up with his runs every once in a while.

The 22-year-old won and scored a penalty in the first half and has now added a second in trademark fashion.

The striker made a bursting run behind the West Ham defence which was picked out by Kevin De Bruyne before opening up his body to slot home to make it 2-0 to City.

