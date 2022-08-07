Video: Man United captain Harry Maguire opens up about ‘nightmare start’

Manchester United have started their 2022-23 campaign on the back foot after losing 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag would have been keen to get his United career off to a good start. However, a brace from Pascal Gross and the Red Devils only managing to net one meant the Dutchman and his new team left the pitch with their tails between their legs.

Following the game, Harry Maguire, who was named in his boss’ starting 11, spoke to Sky Sports and explained where he thought his side’s performance went wrong.

The England international highlighted United’s lack of ball control as one of the key areas where the game was eventually lost.