With the first game of Manchester United’s 2022/23 season underway, the fans at Old Trafford haven’t shied away from showing how they feel.

Newly appointed Red Devil boss Erik ten Hag will kick off their first game of the season at home to Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion, with fans hoping they will improve on last year’s appalling 6th place finish.

Surprisingly, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, will be starting on the bench despite the fact it was announced that the 37-year-old was ‘ready’.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for Manchester United opening game, despite he confirmed he was ‘ready’ in the last 24h. ?? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Xxmr8ckc2J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022

Moreover, it seems that fans aren’t pleased with their star striker, who usually receives a warm welcome.