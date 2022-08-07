Video: Manchester United star booed by fans as he walks onto pitch

With the first game of Manchester United’s 2022/23 season underway, the fans at Old Trafford haven’t shied away from showing how they feel.

Newly appointed Red Devil boss Erik ten Hag will kick off their first game of the season at home to Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion, with fans hoping they will improve on last year’s appalling 6th place finish.

Surprisingly, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, will be starting on the bench despite the fact it was announced that the 37-year-old was ‘ready’.

Moreover, it seems that fans aren’t pleased with their star striker, who usually receives a warm welcome.

