Image: McTominay lucky to escape red card for follow-through on Caicedo?

Erik ten Hag’s first match as Manchester United manager has got off to the worst possible start as the Red Devils find themselves 2-0 down to Brighton at Old Trafford but could it have been worse?

United could easily be down to 10 men after Scott McTominay produced a bad tackle on Moises Caicedo halfway through the first half but the referee decided to give the midfielder a yellow for the challenge.

McTominay lost control of the ball in the middle of the park and when trying to win it back, the Scotland international followed through on the Brighton star with many thinking the tackle could have been a red.

The follow-through was nasty but the height of the tackle is what has likely saved the Man United midfielder as it was low but the intensity of the challenge could have easily made it a red card.