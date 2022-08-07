Video: Sanchez mistake gives Man United lifeline

Manchester United have pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 at Old Trafford after a poor mistake from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Man United have looked better in the second half and were rewarded with a goal after a few earlier chances.

The goal came from a corner were Bruno Fernandes’ cross was not dealt with by Sanchez, with the ball falling to Diogo Dalot, hitting off his back before going over the line as the Brighton players tried to keep it out.