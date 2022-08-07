Wolves set to complete £27m signing of La Liga winger

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves are on the verge of announcing Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes as their next new signing.

The Midlands side, led by highly-rated tactician Bruno Lage, have already made two signings during this summer’s transfer window.

Nathan Collins joined from Burnley for a fee of around £22m and Hee-chan Hwang completed a permanent switch from RB Leipzig in a deal worth approximately £15m (figures as per Transfermarkt).

Now, the latest name set to move to Molineux is reportedly going to be Guedes after the player’s Spanish side and Lage’s Wolves agreed on a deal worth an initial £27m (€32m).

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the talented winger is set to undergo his medical on Monday.

Destined for the Premier League, the 25-year-old wide-attacker, who has Portuguese nationality, will join a whole host of compatriots at his new club, including veteran midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Since joining Valencia’s senior first team back in 2017, although initially loaned out to PSG for a season, Guedes, who returned to the Mestalla in 2018, has gone on to directly contribute to 66 goals in 177 appearances, in all competitions.

