Wolves have had a bid accepted for Valencia’s Portuguese star Goncalo Guedes as Bruno Lage looks to ramp up his squad depth ahead of a gruelling season.

That’s according to Hector Gomez, who believes that the side from the Black Country will pay a fee of around £25.3m upfront for his services, with an extra £5m in add-ons should he reach the clauses set out in his contract.

Guedes, who burst onto the scene at Benfica aged just 17, starred at the Estadio Da Luz by contributing to three consecutive Primeira Liga titles, alongside two League Cup and one Taca de Portugal title.

His exploits earned him a move to PSG in January 2017 for £25m after reportedly beating Manchester United to his signature, as per Eurosport.

However, despite failing to break through to the first team at the Parc des Princes, Guedes was shifted to Valencia for £32m after his initial loan spell at the Mestalla went swimmingly.

But with the club in financial trouble, funds may be raised this summer in the form of player sales at the east coast side, and that seems to be including Guedes – with Wolves adding to their Portuguese contingent with one of the national team’s most exciting stars.

No less than 10 Portuguese stars are currently at the club, alongside manager Bruno Lage who has done wonders at Molineux on a small budget.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

And despite a 2-1 loss to Leeds yesterday, the west midlands outfit are expected to challenge for a top-half finish yet again in their bid to establish themselves as one of the Premier League’s most tough-to-beat sides.