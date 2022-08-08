Manchester United working on surprise alternative to top transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly working on a transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The France international has emerged as a surprise alternative to FC Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong for Man Utd, with the Red Devils now working on getting a deal done, though personal terms would still need to be agreed, according to The Athletic.

Rabiot hasn’t attracted much in the way of transfer gossip headlines so far in this window, so these links with United are a little out of the blue, though the deal could make sense for Erik ten Hag.

United lost their opening game of the Premier League season against Brighton yesterday, with Scott McTominay and Fred looking a weak midfield partnership.

MORE: “Man Utd need 4-5 signings”

Rabiot may not be in quite the same league as Barca’s De Jong, but with a year to run on his contract at Juventus, he could be a decent and realistic target.

At this point, it’s clear MUFC need someone to come in, even if they’re not necessarily the most perfect option.