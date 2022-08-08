You never want an injury to occur at any point in the season, but it’s a big blow to happen on the opening day when you’re still trying to build up to peak match fitness as well.

The only real knock on Thiago Alcantara’s career has been consistent injury issues as he’s only completed 30+ league games once in a single season, and it now appears that he’s set to miss the next few weeks for Liverpool:

Thiago facing up to six weeks out with hamstring injury. #LFC #Thiago https://t.co/2vbYAxpcvT — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 8, 2022

It’s the last thing that Jurgen Klopp needed when you consider that Liverpool’s injury list is featuring a few important names just now, while this will see Thiago miss some important games, including clashes with Man United and Everton.

There may be some good news as Naby Keita is expected to return after missing the opener, but the hamstring injury for Thiago means it’s not something he can play through or be rushed back from, so he’ll be hoping his teammates can step up and ensure they don’t drop any more valuable points at this early stage.