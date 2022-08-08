Bad news for Liverpool as key player ruled out for up to six weeks

Liverpool FC
Posted by

You never want an injury to occur at any point in the season, but it’s a big blow to happen on the opening day when you’re still trying to build up to peak match fitness as well.

The only real knock on Thiago Alcantara’s career has been consistent injury issues as he’s only completed 30+ league games once in a single season, and it now appears that he’s set to miss the next few weeks for Liverpool:

It’s the last thing that Jurgen Klopp needed when you consider that Liverpool’s injury list is featuring a few important names just now, while this will see Thiago miss some important games, including clashes with Man United and Everton.

More Stories / Latest News
Done Deal: Everton complete controversial deal for Conor Coady
Exclusive: Super-agent hammers Man United for links to ‘problematic’ player
Exclusive: Super-agent gives worrying assessment of Ten Hag’s competitive debut

There may be some good news as Naby Keita is expected to return after missing the opener, but the hamstring injury for Thiago means it’s not something he can play through or be rushed back from, so he’ll be hoping his teammates can step up and ensure they don’t drop any more valuable points at this early stage.

More Stories Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.