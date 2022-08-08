Chelsea prepared to set aside funds to beat Man United to big-name transfer

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to set aside the funds to put together a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United are also in the race for De Jong’s signature, but now The Athletic claim that Chelsea have a firm interest in the Netherlands international and could try to strike a deal.

De Jong has had a mixed spell at Barcelona, though he’s generally been regarded as one of the finest players in Europe in his position for some time now.

Erik ten Hag will know De Jong well from their time together at Ajax, so it’s easy to see why Man Utd might be keen to land the 25-year-old, but it seems Chelsea are also in the running.

The Athletic claim that the Blues may also have a slight advantage over the Red Devils due to being in the Champions League next season, though that alone will not be the decisive factor in this transfer saga.

De Jong would be ideal to replace the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford, while Chelsea might also benefit from his abilities to give them an upgrade on the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.