Chelsea could reportedly let Callum Hudson-Odoi leave the club on a permanent transfer this summer instead of a loan.

The England international has struggled for playing time with Chelsea recently, and it seems Borussia Dortmund are now among the clubs interested in him, along with Premier League duo Leicester and Southampton, according to the Evening Standard.

The report goes on to suggest that, with just two years to run on his current contract, the Blues could be tempted to cash in on Hudson-Odoi now instead of simply sending him off on a temporary move.

Hudson-Odoi might well benefit from a loan to another Premier League side, as he clearly has talent but just needs a bit more experience at this level.

Still, it also wouldn’t be too surprising if Chelsea felt like they’d shown him enough patience by now, and looked to find a buyer for him while they still could.

Hudson-Odoi rose up through Chelsea’s academy and initially looked set for a big future with the west London giants, but it might now be for the best for all involved if he sets off for pastures new.