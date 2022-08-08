Chelsea could be tempted to cash in on star instead of meeting his demands for loan transfer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea could reportedly let Callum Hudson-Odoi leave the club on a permanent transfer this summer instead of a loan.

The England international has struggled for playing time with Chelsea recently, and it seems Borussia Dortmund are now among the clubs interested in him, along with Premier League duo Leicester and Southampton, according to the Evening Standard.

The report goes on to suggest that, with just two years to run on his current contract, the Blues could be tempted to cash in on Hudson-Odoi now instead of simply sending him off on a temporary move.

Hudson-Odoi might well benefit from a loan to another Premier League side, as he clearly has talent but just needs a bit more experience at this level.

Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave Chelsea?
More Stories / Latest News
Juventus want Man United midfielder in exchange for Rabiot
West Ham make decision to sell £60m attacking duo
Premier League team of the week: Two Arsenal debutants, plus Tottenham duo in BBC line up

Still, it also wouldn’t be too surprising if Chelsea felt like they’d shown him enough patience by now, and looked to find a buyer for him while they still could.

Hudson-Odoi rose up through Chelsea’s academy and initially looked set for a big future with the west London giants, but it might now be for the best for all involved if he sets off for pastures new.

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.