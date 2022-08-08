Revealed: When Werner’s Chelsea departure will be announced + why it’s a permanent transfer rather than a loan

Timo Werner is close to leaving Chelsea for a transfer back to former club RB Leipzig after a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge.

Werner left Leipzig for Chelsea back in the summer of 2020, but has proven a major disappointment in his time in the Premier League, so a move back to the Bundesliga makes sense for him now.

The Germany international has agreed personal terms with Leipzig, and the deal could be officially announced this week, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Despite some reports to the contrary, it doesn’t seem that there was any major issue between Werner and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, but Romano says it’s a permanent transfer rather than a loan because there is the feeling that the 26-year-old’s chapter with the Blues is now at an end.

“There was some speculation that Timo Werner would be returning to RB Leipzig on loan, but Chelsea decided they were ready to let him leave on a permanent deal because his chapter with the club and Thomas Tuchel was now closed,” Romano explained.

“As for the relationship between the player and the manager, the two have always respected each other but Werner wanted a new experience and will be on permanent deal at RB Leipzig, with a return to his old club Timo’s real priority.

“Personal terms were agreed a month ago, with the deal set to be completed today. The official announcement is expected this week.”

This could be a fine signing for Leipzig if Werner gets back to his best, with the forward looking a huge talent in his first spell with the club.

It’s a shame we never got to see that player in England, but Chelsea fans will surely just be relieved to be offloading this under-performer, and will hope it can pave the way for a top attacker to be signed as a replacement.