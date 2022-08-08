Chelsea set to bank surprisingly low transfer fee from major first-team sale

Chelsea will reportedly only make a surprisingly small amount from selling Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig this summer.

The Germany international joined the Blues from Leipzig two years ago, but hasn’t lived up to expectations at all in his two seasons on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Werner now looks set to return to the Bundesliga, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and now there’s been a further update on the deal.

See below as Sky Germany journalist says that the fee for Werner will only be €19.5million before taking into account any bonuses or add-ons…

?? Update Timo #Werner: Cheaper than expected! #RBLeipzig transfers a base fee of € 19.5 million + bonus payments to @ChelseaFC. Medical check tomorrow, then signing ??. Official announcement, if everything goes smoothly, also tomorrow. @SkySportDE — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) August 8, 2022

That’s a huge loss from Chelsea, who paid around £45million to sign Werner two years ago, as per Sky Sports‘ report at the time.

It’s fair to say this signing will go down as another major flop for CFC, who have an unfortunate record of spending big on forwards who go on to flop at the club.

Werner will be up there with Romelu Lukaku, Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata as among the most disappointing big-name strikers of recent history.