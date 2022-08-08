Chelsea have reportedly had two bids rejected for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana so far this summer.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has impressed in his time in the Leicester defence, and it seems clear he has a big future in the game.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can get a deal done for Fofana in this transfer window, however, with Leicester rejecting offers of €75million and €82m for the 21-year-old, according to Le Parisien.

Chelsea fans will hope a breakthrough can be made soon, with Thomas Tuchel surely still in need of more signings at the back.

Having lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona this summer, Chelsea moved to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli earlier in the window, but it might not be enough.

Fofana would be another fine addition, with Chelsea also previously linked with other options in that area of the pitch.

The Guardian linked Jules Kounde with the west London giants before he ended up moving from Sevilla to Barcelona, while the Evening Standard also recently linked them with Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe.

Nathan Ake was another option, linked with CFC by 90min, but that deal didn’t work out either, so it’s surely worth doing whatever it takes to land Fofana.