Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is reportedly eager to leave the club for a transfer to Chelsea before the end of the summer.

The Ivory Coast international is yet to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park, despite only having one year to run on his current deal.

And now reports claim that Chelsea are being encouraged to move for Zaha by the player’s representatives as he looks for a big six move.

Zaha has been a joy to watch for much of his Premier League career, even though he struggled in a spell at Manchester United as a youngster earlier in his career.

Now could be a good time for Zaha to test himself at a top club once again, as he’d surely have a key role to play at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku has left and Timo Werner is also on the way out, so there should be a role for Zaha in Thomas Tuchel’s front three.