Another Premier League club enter the race to sign Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target

Nottingham Forest have now entered the race to sign Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo enjoyed one of his best campaigns in his short career so far, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

The Dutch forward earned himself his first International call-up in 2021, and has since become a regular in the Netherlands side.

According to Daily Mail, Gakpo has been receiving interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal in recent months, but another Premier League club have now entered the race.

Nottingham Forest have now made an approach to sign Gakpo this summer, according to Foot Mercato (via Football.London).

Forest may find it difficult to compete with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, if they decide to firm up their interest, due to both clubs competing in European competitions this season.

Although Gakpo will be competing in Europe with PSV this season, after they finished second in the Eredivisie, a move to the Premier League could be of interest to the 23-year-old.

The attraction of playing in the Premier League can often tempt players to make the switch to England, but joining Forest could be a risk for Gakpo.

Forest have already signed twelve players this summer, and there’s no guarantee the squad will click upon their return to the Premier League.