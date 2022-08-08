David Moyes vetoes move for potential gamechanger over attitude concerns

We can all think of multiple examples where a player has had every tool in the box to become a top-quality player, but there was just something missing that prevented them from fulfilling the potential.

In some ways, you can also argue getting the best out of that type of character is what sets apart the good managers from the great, but it’s such a fine balancing act when you already have a great team spirit and often they’ll decide it’s just not worth the risk.

According to the latest reports in relation to West Ham’s transfer dealings this summer, it’s character concerns that will prevent David Moyes from sanctioning a move for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

His talent isn’t in question at all as he shone at Club Brugge and was also one of the few bright spots in Watford’s season last year as they went down, but it’s thought that David Moyes has been tipped off about potential attitude and character concerns.

The Hammers have already made some exciting additions to their front line but Dennis does have the ability to produce something out of nothing to decide a game – it just isn’t enough for Moyes and West Ham to pull the trigger on a potential move.

