Manchester United failed to beat Brighton and Hove Albion during their first Premier League match of the new 2022-23 season on Sunday afternoon.

With the exception of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is short of full fitness, the Red Devils, now managed by new boss Erik ten Hag, named a strong starting 11 to face the Seagulls but fell to an abysmal 2-1 home defeat.

A first half brace from Pascal Gross set the tone for the afternoon, and although the Reds pulled a scruffy goal back in the second half, it wasn’t enough to prevent Graham Potter’s side from taking all three points away from Old Trafford.

Reacting to the shock defeat, which could now see ten Hag come under some early pressure, super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Rob Segal has given his thoughts.

“Erik ten Hag’s body language on Sunday looked like a rabbit caught in headlights,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“As for this rebuild, for all the managers that are out there, if Man United are going to persist with ten Hag, it makes you wonder if, during times of dramatic change, they’d have been better off going with a proven pair of safe hands.”

Going on to highlight how many of ten Hag’s former players United have tried to sign due to the Dutchman’s previous connection with the Eredivisie champions, Segal believes the relentless links prove Man United are guilty of not planning for the future.

“The thing that really bothers me with ten Hag is how he keeps going back to look at players from his old club Ajax,” the super-agent added.

“Of course managers like former players, but to be linked with virtually all of Ajax’s first-team squad is just too much and shows a real lack of planning.”