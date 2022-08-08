Despite playing their first competitive league match of the new 2022-23 Premier League season, Manchester United are yet to kick off their campaign.

After being drawn to face Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, although the Red Devils suffered an abysmal 4-0 defeat during the same fixture last season, there was restored hope the English giants would come away with all three points this time out.

It wasn’t to be though and despite United undergoing a summer of change, including bringing in new manager Erik ten Hag from Ajax, fans will be forgiven for feeling that this season already looks to be much of the same old story for the Red Devils.

MORE: Remarkable details of De Jong’s contract emerge as Barcelona prepare legal action

A first-half brace from Pascal Gross was enough for Potter’s Seagulls to come away victorious, leaving United’s squad with no choice but to leave the Old Trafford turf with their tails between their legs.

Following on from Sunday’s abysmal performance and result, recent reports have claimed the 20-time league winners are now pushing to sign Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic (Sky Sports Italy).

The surprise links, which appear to have come from absolutely nowhere, have left fans shocked.

Arnautovic, formerly of Stoke City and West Ham United, has been a decent forward throughout his career, but he is 33 years old now and hardly a household name, and one person who feels United’s pursuit of him ‘stinks of desperation’ is super-agent Rob Segal.

“I could not believe it when I saw recent reports suggesting Manchester United have made a bid for Marko Arnautovic,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“If any club does that kind of business, there is no way they can then come out and say ‘we have a long-term plan in place’.

“I just cannot work this one out and it’s hard not to feel sorry for the fans. One of their biggest rivals, Manchester City, have just signed Erling Haaland and here Manchester United are, in the running for an average 33-year-old former Stoke City player, who is also proven to be a problematic player.

“It just stinks of desperation.”

Do you agree with Segal’s assessment? – Let us know in the comments.