Former Chelsea star lays into Tuchel over treatment of 21-year-old

Former Chelsea player Paul Canoville is not best pleased with Thomas Tuchel’s treatment of young winger Callum Hudson-odoi.

The retired attacker, who was the Blues’ first ever black senior player, has taken to social media to hit out at his how his old club for Hudson-odoi’s latest snub.

Chelsea recently kicked off their 2022-23 season with an away fixture against Everton, and although Tuchel’s men came away one-nil winners, Hudson-odoi was nowhere to be seen. The 21-year-old wide-attacker wasn’t even named among his manager’s substitutes, and Canoville believes that decision was a disgraceful one.

Writing on his social media about the youngster’s omission from his side’s first game of the season after ‘busting a gut’ during pre-season to return to full fitness, Canoville slammed Tuchel and admitted he is ‘not happy’ with the German’s man management.

Nah. I don’t like seeing that! Callum being treated like Tammy. Kid bust a gut working through pre season to be fit again from injury. Freezing him out ain’t a good look. Nope! Not happy TT! #Chelsea — Paul Canoville ???? (@Kingcanners) August 8, 2022

In line with Canoville’s assessment and following a prolonged period out of the first team picture, Hudson-odoi has recently been linked with a move to either Southampton or Leicester City (Guardian), and fans would certainly forgive the winger if he were to prioritise his own career over the club he has been loyal to for so many years.