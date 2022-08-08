Former Chelsea star lays into Tuchel over treatment of 21-year-old

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Chelsea player Paul Canoville is not best pleased with Thomas Tuchel’s treatment of young winger Callum Hudson-odoi.

The retired attacker, who was the Blues’ first ever black senior player, has taken to social media to hit out at his how his old club for Hudson-odoi’s latest snub.

Chelsea recently kicked off their 2022-23 season with an away fixture against Everton, and although Tuchel’s men came away one-nil winners, Hudson-odoi was nowhere to be seen. The 21-year-old wide-attacker wasn’t even named among his manager’s substitutes, and Canoville believes that decision was a disgraceful one.

MORE: Remarkable details of De Jong’s contract emerge as Barcelona prepare legal action

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea defender undergoing medical at Monaco as move to Ligue 1 gets closer
Arsenal move faster than Man United as they prepare to pay €50m for midfielder transfer
Manchester United transfer target tells friends he would prefer to join Chelsea

Writing on his social media about the youngster’s omission from his side’s first game of the season after ‘busting a gut’ during pre-season to return to full fitness, Canoville slammed Tuchel and admitted he is ‘not happy’ with the German’s man management.

In line with Canoville’s assessment and following a prolonged period out of the first team picture, Hudson-odoi has recently been linked with a move to either Southampton or Leicester City (Guardian), and fans would certainly forgive the winger if he were to prioritise his own career over the club he has been loyal to for so many years.

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Paul Canoville Thomas Tuchel

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. “the club he has been loyal to for so many years” utter nonsense…Remember him doing his best to engineer a move to Bayern Munich, when he wasnt picked, and putting in a transfer request, before being given a massive new contract.

    Since then he has done absolutely nothing to justify a first team place

    If he was half as good as thinks he is he might have a chance

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.