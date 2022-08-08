Manchester United transfer target tells friends he would prefer to join Chelsea

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is reportedly a target for both Manchester United and Chelsea, but the player himself would prefer to move to Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international has shone at the Nou Camp, but there are signs that he could fall out of favour with Xavi, with The National reporting that the Barca manager is expected to make Spanish trio Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi his first choice in midfield.

The report adds that De Jong himself would rather join Chelsea over Man Utd, as he has indicated to some of his friends, though the Blues are yet to make an offer for him.

It will be interesting to see how this progresses, but De Jong could certainly be a fine addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

A midfielder of this type doesn’t necessarily look like an urgent priority for Chelsea, but there’s every chance he could flourish into a better player in the right system and end up being an upgrade on the likes of Jorginho or Mateo Kovacic.

This would be a big blow for United, who urgently need to bring in improvements on Fred and Scott McTominay, with De Jong also impressing under Erik ten Hag when they were together at Ajax a few years ago.