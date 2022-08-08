Fulham are on the verge of confirming West Ham United’s Issa Diop as their fifth permanent summer signing.

That’s according to a recent report from Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg, who claims the Cottagers are set to pay the Hammers a modest £15m for Diop.

Fulham expected to pay £15m for Diop. Raises West Ham’s transfer budget. They are still going for a left-back, a centre back and a midfielder. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 8, 2022

Having fallen out of favour with manager David Moyes, Diop, 25, has been a leading candidate to leave the London Stadium this summer, and that now looks to be becoming a reality.

Even though the Hammers are under no pressure to sell the defender due to having an option to extend his contract by a further year after it expires in 12 months’ time, this summer looks to be the time that the 25-year-old will move on to a new challenge.

Interestingly, although fans of the Cottagers will be pleased with this shrewd piece of business, they can remain excited after it has been noted that Marco Silva may not be done there.

Rumoured to want three more signings, including another centre-back, Diop, should he complete his transfer across town, may be set to team up with another new defensive addition as Silva clearly targets a new look squad.