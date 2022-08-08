Revealed: The Premier League club who wanted to sign Sevilla new-boy Isco from Real Madrid three years ago

Isco has just moved from Real Madrid to Sevilla on a free transfer, so how much truth is there to all the transfer rumours linking him with Premier League clubs in recent years?

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, there were no talks over a move to England for Isco this summer, but Manchester City were keen to sign him three years ago.

The Spain international was a key player for Real Madrid at that time, however, which prevented the deal, according to Romano.

Meanwhile, the Italian reporter denied links with Isco and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

“I can reveal that Isco was on Pep Guardiola’s list at Manchester City more than three years ago. City considered this possibility but Isco was untouchable for Real Madrid at that time,” Romano said.

“However, there have been no negotiations this summer with Arsenal, Tottenham or any other English club – Sevilla have always led the race.”

This could be a fine signing for Sevilla, with Isco bringing quality and experience to the Andalusian club.

It would have been interesting, however, to see the 30-year-old at Man City during his peak years, but it just wasn’t to be.

Isco first rose to prominence as a wonderkid at Malaga, earning a big move to Madrid early in his career, and it’s fair to say he can look back on his time at the Bernabeu with pride after winning five Champions League titles and numerous other major honours.