Revealed: The Premier League club who wanted to sign Sevilla new-boy Isco from Real Madrid three years ago

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Isco has just moved from Real Madrid to Sevilla on a free transfer, so how much truth is there to all the transfer rumours linking him with Premier League clubs in recent years?

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, there were no talks over a move to England for Isco this summer, but Manchester City were keen to sign him three years ago.

The Spain international was a key player for Real Madrid at that time, however, which prevented the deal, according to Romano.

Meanwhile, the Italian reporter denied links with Isco and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

Isco in action for Real Madrid last season

“I can reveal that Isco was on Pep Guardiola’s list at Manchester City more than three years ago. City considered this possibility but Isco was untouchable for Real Madrid at that time,” Romano said.

“However, there have been no negotiations this summer with Arsenal, Tottenham or any other English club – Sevilla have always led the race.”

This could be a fine signing for Sevilla, with Isco bringing quality and experience to the Andalusian club.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United working on surprise alternative to top transfer target
Exclusive: Liverpool will still consider transfer to fix problem position if the right opportunity arises
Another Premier League club enter the race to sign Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target

It would have been interesting, however, to see the 30-year-old at Man City during his peak years, but it just wasn’t to be.

Isco first rose to prominence as a wonderkid at Malaga, earning a big move to Madrid early in his career, and it’s fair to say he can look back on his time at the Bernabeu with pride after winning five Champions League titles and numerous other major honours.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Isco Julen Lopetegui Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.