Every summer we see players who have enjoyed their time off a little too much, so it’s always a positive sign when a player starts the season in fine form.

Premier League clubs can also be forced to wait on some targets as their fate will depend on the early Champions League qualifiers, so it could still take a little bit of time for PSV to sort out Cody Gakpo’s future.

The Dutch international scored twice in his side’s Eredivisie opener and it looks like he’s going to kick on again after a true breakthrough season last term, while his ability to play on the wing or through the middle makes him an even more attractive transfer target.

Leeds United also opened their season with a win but added quality is needed after the departure of Raphinha during the summer, so there is good news for the fans with the latest reports suggesting that an approach has been made.

As expected, he is a young Dutch international who’s getting better with each passing game so there’s also interest from some major European clubs, but Leeds could offer him a regular starting role and it might be a better move for him than jumping straight to a team like Man United who are still a basket case at this point in time.

PSV also take a 1-1 scoreline back home for their second leg against Monaco in their UCL qualifier so advancing to the group stages could also be enough to keep Gakpo around for another season, so this appears to be one to watch rather than expecting anything imminent.