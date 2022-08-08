Exclusive: Liverpool will still consider transfer to fix problem position if the right opportunity arises

Liverpool could still enter the transfer market for a new signing in midfield this summer, but only if the right opportunity presents itself.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, though he insists that Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic doesn’t look a particularly realistic target due to being considered untouchable by his current employers.

Brozovic looks like the kind of player who could strengthen this Liverpool squad, with Jurgen Klopp’s side not looking particularly convincing in their opening day 2-2 draw with Fulham at the weekend.

The Reds have some injury problems in the middle of the park at the moment, and Romano admits he could see Sporting Lisbon midfield starlet Matheus Nunes being a decent option for Klopp’s side in that area of the pitch.

“Despite some speculation elsewhere, Marcelo Brozovic is untouchable for Inter Milan. The Croatian midfielder extended his contract a few months ago and will not leave,” Romano writes.

“Klopp and Liverpool will consider a new midfielder if there is an opportunity on the market.

“I believe that Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes is a very interesting player who could be a good fit for this team, but we need to see the amount that the club will be prepared to invest.”

Liverpool fans will surely hope there is a bit more movement in the coming weeks, with Klopp perhaps needing to show a bit more flexibility, even if his current approach in the transfer market has served him well.